Red Sea Global (RSG) has announced an agreement with stc Group under which stc will invest more than SAR1.2 billion ($319 million) to expand digital infrastructure and services across RSG's portfolio of resorts and communities.

This strategic investment, one of the largest of its kind in Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, underscores the Kingdom’s ambition to become a global leader in smart destination development, delivering transformative guest experiences while advancing national digital economy goals.

Ahmad Darwish, Group Chief Administrative Officer at Red Sea Global, said: “This SAR1.2 billion investment with stc represents a major milestone in our journey, enabling us to embed world-class digital infrastructure into our destinations. It is a testament to the strength of our collaboration and our joint commitment to realising Saudi Vision 2030 through transformative projects.”

Riyadh Muawad, stc Group's Chief Business Officer, stated: “We are proud to partner with Red Sea Global to deliver world-class digital infrastructure across its portfolio of luxury tourism destinations. This collaboration reflects our unwavering commitment to technological excellence and reaffirms stc Group's role as a key enabler of digital transformation in support of landmark projects aligned with Saudi Vision 2030. It also highlights our active contribution to shaping an exceptional, future-ready hospitality experience for visitors to the Kingdom.”

Sultan Moraished, Group Head of Technology and Corporate Excellence at Red Sea Global, added: “This investment establishes the digital backbone of our destinations, enabling Red Sea Global to deliver seamless guest experiences and set new benchmarks for smart, sustainable development. The tailored agreements also provide us with the flexibility to integrate advanced ICT solutions and leverage stc's global ecosystem of partners, ensuring we continue to scale with confidence as our portfolio grows.”

Building on the strong partnership between the two organisations, stc will provide next-generation connectivity and ICT services across RSG's destinations.

This includes high-speed networks, resilient backup systems, and integrated digital operations.

The expanded partnership will also introduce AI-driven services, cloud-based operations, digital twin technologies for real-time modeling and optimisation, advanced analytics to support decision-making, enhanced cybersecurity, state-of-the-art data centers to ensure secure, scalable infrastructure, and personalised guest experiences at scale.

The agreement between RSG and stc also creates a flexible and future-proof framework, enabling the rapid rollout of new technologies and customised digital solutions to meet the evolving needs of RSG’s destinations, tenants, and investors.

