Al-Ahsa: Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with several investors and entrepreneurs during his visit to Al-Ahsa Governorate, part of his tour across various regions and governorates of the Kingdom coinciding with the Saudi winter events calendar.



In the meeting, he highlighted the main investment opportunities in the tourism sector, emphasizing the ministry's commitment to providing comprehensive services and facilities to enable investors to join this promising sector.



Minister Al-Khateeb noted that the tourism ecosystem supports numerous projects in Al-Ahsa, including 17 unique tourism initiatives valued at over SAR3.5 billion, providing more than 1,800 hotel rooms.



The projects aim to boost the tourism sector, leveraging Al-Ahsa's exceptional features that qualify it to become a major tourist destination in the Kingdom and the region, the minister said.



During his tour, he made a stop at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Al-Ahsa Governorate, a beneficiary of the Tourism Development Fund. Covering an area of over 10,000 square meters and costing more than SAR200 million, the hotel boasts more than 180 rooms.



It stands as a model tourist destination that combines international luxury with local authenticity, reflecting the unique charm of Al-Ahsa.