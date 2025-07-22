RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has issued a set of new regulations to organize the operations of fine dining restaurants in Saudi Arabia, as part of efforts to attract investment and enhance the business environment in the hospitality sector.



Under the updated rules, high-end restaurants must now provide a full table service experience, including welcoming guests from the entrance to their table and offering valet parking.



The regulations also include a dress code policy and prohibit the presence of visible cashier counters.



Drive-thru services are strictly banned at fine dining establishments, as the ministry emphasized that the overall “experience” is central to luxury dining and cannot be delivered through fast service or exterior windows.



Restaurants must also implement a digital reservation system, provide visible beverage preparation stations, and maintain a complaint submission channel.



Menus are required to feature at least three main categories — appetizers, main courses, and desserts — with no fewer than five items in total.



Additional mandatory standards include employing a certified food health and safety specialist, providing coat hangers and bag holders, and allocating a concealed area for pickup orders from delivery apps—ensuring it is not visible to guests.



The regulations also limit restaurant chains to just one branch per city to preserve exclusivity and brand distinction.



All fine dining establishments are required to have their brand trademarks registered with the appropriate Saudi authorities to ensure legal protection of their visual identity and enhance local and global recognition.



The ministry noted that these measures aim to uphold the highest levels of hospitality and ensure a distinct customer journey aligned with the Kingdom’s broader goals to boost tourism and lifestyle offerings.

