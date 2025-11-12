New traveller insights released by Dragonpass show that Saudi Arabia and Bahrain are now driving the GCC’s outbound travel growth, with Qatar and Oman also experiencing remarkable rises as regional aviation capacity and tourism investments accelerate.

According to Dragonpass’ aggregated airport usage data across the GCC, Saudi Arabia recorded a 36% year-on-year surge in travel volumes this summer, with June 2025 marking the Kingdom’s highest travel month on record. This momentum reflects both the expansion of Saudi airport capacity and the growing appetite for leisure and business travel enabled by Saudi Vision 2030.

Bahrain saw a 208% rise in total travel activity compared to the previous year, the fastest of any GCC market, underscoring its evolution into a key regional connector and its amplified role in the Gulf’s tourism strategy.

Qatar also recorded significant growth with a 198.9% increase in travel, supported by new route development and the continued global appeal of Doha as a major events destination.

Meanwhile, Oman posted an 89.2% increase in travel volumes year-on-year, with August emerging as its peak month. This growth reflects both the Sultanate’s positioning as a premium heritage-focused destination and expanding connectivity through Muscat International Airport.

While the UAE remains the region’s leading global hub, it experienced a 21% decline in summer travel volumes, due to shifting seasonal patterns and strengthened competition from its rapidly rising neighbours.

A New Culture in GCC Travel: Premium Becomes Standard

The Dragonpass data highlights a clear shift in traveller behaviour: airport lounge access is now considered part of the expected travel experience in the Gulf region.

Bahrain shows the highest lounge engagement in the world, with 1.35% of passengers accessing premium airport facilities, far higher than major hubs such as London Heathrow or Hong Kong. Saudi Arabia ranks second in the region, with 0.86% of passengers using airport lounges, followed by the UAE, Oman and Qatar.

This reflects a cultural change led by fast-growing affluence, an expanding business travel base and continued investment in world-class aviation experiences.

“Travel is becoming a defining measure of progress in the GCC. The surge we are seeing from GCC countries is not only about more people flying, it reflects dynamic economic growth and new international confidence. Airport experiences play a crucial role in that momentum. Dragonpass is committed to ensuring that as the region’s airports scale up, travellers enjoy a consistently elevated journey wherever they fly.” - Andrew Harrison-Chinn, Chief Marketing Officer, Dragonpass.

