Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG) extended a warm welcome to its first visitors at the Red Sea Destination when a high-profile delegation, including esteemed dignitaries and prominent figures, touched down at the Red Sea International Airport Wednesday.



The visitors arrived from Riyadh on a Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) flight under the banner “Red Sea Destination."



The flight was marked with the symbol of SV2030, signifying the importance of the moment in contributing to the realization of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030.



The CEO of RSG, John Pagano, stated, "We have always been committed to driving impact by working differently and in the right way for both people and nature. Today, we lead the forefront, once again, in achieving our aspirations, as we become the first among major projects to officially welcome its visitors."



The tour included a visit to the St. Regis Red Sea Resort, where visitors experienced a variety of activities, including water sports, diving, and various outdoor adventures.



The Red Sea Destination includes the Six Senses Southern Dunes, which is the first resort to open in the destination.



Furthermore, the Red Sea International Airport, which commenced receiving direct flights from Riyadh last month, will operate entirely on renewable energy and is outfitted to supply Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) as the standard for all incoming aircraft, thus contributing to a reduced environmental impact in the destination.