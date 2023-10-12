Tabuk: Red Sea Global (RSG), the multi-project developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations - The Red Sea and Amaala - celebrated the take-off of its first seaplane flight operated by its subsidiary company, Fly Red Sea.



Established as the first seaplane company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Fly Red Sea aims to transport guests across crystal-clear waters to the various resorts scattered among the islands of Red Sea Destination. These resorts include St. Regis Red Sea Resort and Nujuma, Ritz Carlton Reserve,” both of which are set to be inaugurated later this year.



“We aim to establish a company that enables us to maintain high standards at every point where we serve our visitors,” RSG chief executive John Pagano said. “This offers us a platform for researching technologies that mitigate the aviation industry's environmental footprint.”



The company launch also prioritizes offering promising and ambitious job opportunities for Saudi youth, and Fly Red Sea will certainly achieve these goals on all fronts, Pagano noted.



The initial fleet of Fly Red Sea consists of four Cessna Caravan 208 seaplanes, featuring luxurious interior designs and premium services. Each airplane accommodates a pilot and up to six passengers with their luggage, transporting them to the resorts on the scattered Red Sea Destination’s islands.



Additionally, they can accommodate up to 9 passengers for scenic aerial tours of the destination's stunning landscape.



In line with RSG’s commitment to sustainability, the seaplane fleet has been equipped with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) since the beginning of operations.



There also is ongoing exploration regarding the possibility of manufacturing fully electric seaplanes. Specifically, Fly Red Sea is collaborating with electric aircraft manufacturer, ZeroAvia, to conduct experiments modifying Cessna Caravan seaplanes with electric hydrogen propulsion technology.