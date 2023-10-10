UAE - Rayna Tours, a leading UAE-based destination management company, has launched QR Trips, an innovative platform set to redefine the travel experience for Chinese tourists in the UAE.

This strategic initiative by Rayna Tours reflects a commitment to providing tailored services and seamless travel solutions to the growing community of Free Independent Travellers (FIT) from China.

By crafting a platform specifically tailored to the needs and preferences of Chinese-speaking travellers, QR Trips aims to empower agents and tourists alike with a seamless, immersive experience exploring the captivating offerings of Dubai, said a statement.

“I am thrilled to announce our latest venture – QR trips, designed to welcome Chinese tourists to Dubai. This is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance the travel experience for visitors to the UAE. QR Trips reflects our dedication to offering unique experiences, bilingual support, and seamless services," says Senthil Velan, CEO at Rayna Tours.

Key highlights of QR Trips:

1. Tailored Travel Planning

Our user-friendly platform simplifies travel planning, enabling travellers to effortlessly compare prices, compile and manage bookings (including amendments and cancellations) all within a single, intuitive interface.

2. Seamless Booking Process

At QR Trips, efficiency and convenience are paramount. We have streamlined the booking process from start to finish, ensuring that travellers enjoy a hassle-free journey from the moment they decide to explore Dubai.

3. Enhanced Customer Support

We understand that travel can be fraught with uncertainties. That's why QR Trips prioritises customer support for Chinese travellers, offering multilingual assistance in Mandarin. Our dedicated support team is well-versed in both Chinese culture and Dubai's attractions, ensuring travellers receive timely, personalised help that enhances their overall travel experience.

QR Trips is set to transform Chinese tourism in the UAE, making Dubai more accessible, enjoyable, and memorable than ever before, said a statement form the company.

