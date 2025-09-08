Ras Al Khaimah welcomed over 654,000 visitors in the first half of 2025, recording a 6 per cent increase in arrivals and a 9 per cent rise in tourism revenue compared to last year, according to Stirling Hospitality Advisors' sixth edition of the RAK Investment Pulse report.

The report highlights that this growth is supported by Ras Al Khaimah’s streamlined and cost-efficient investment framework, boosting investor confidence in the market.

These figures align with the RAK Tourism Vision 2030, which aims to attract over 3.5 million annual visitors through a five-year roadmap focused on enhancing competitiveness, encouraging investment, and improving livability.

Additionally, the report underscores the Emirate’s broader economic momentum, noting a 13 per cent growth in residential rents, a 39 per cent increase in average sales values, and over 13,000 new companies established in 2024.

The sixth edition of the RAK Investment Pulse provides insights into the investor journey for hotel development and operation, revealing that the Emirate offers one of the UAE’s fastest and most cost-efficient pathways to market entry.

The research shows that investors benefit from clear structures across six lifecycle stages, from acquisition and feasibility to financing, construction, licensing, and asset management, with government entities like RAKTDA, RAKEZ, and RAK Municipality actively streamlining processes.

This coordinated approach reduces complexity and provides investors with greater certainty regarding timelines, costs, and regulatory requirements, setting Ras Al Khaimah apart from other regional markets.

The report also addresses the competitive financing landscape, with banks typically requiring 20–30 per cent equity and offering loans at 1.5–2.5 per cent above interbank rates.

These terms, combined with the Emirate’s investor-friendly framework, generate strong interest from both regional and international players. Notably, the research indicates that projects engaging early with RAKTDA during the design stage enjoy significantly shorter approval cycles, accelerating time-to-market and enhancing overall returns.

Tatiana Veller, Managing Director of Stirling Hospitality Advisors, commented: “Ras Al Khaimah has created an ecosystem where investors not only see strong tourism fundamentals but also a clear, supportive path to market. This edition of RAK Investment Pulse illustrates how streamlined processes, competitive financing, and proactive government engagement are giving investors the confidence to commit capital and build for the long term.” -TradeArabia News Service

