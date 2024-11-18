Kuwait - Radisson Hotel Group has announced the opening of its second hotel in Kuwait - Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments within the bustling Mahboula district, just south of the capital Kuwait City.

It offers 180 modern rooms and 70 serviced apartments, all with stunning sea views. Guests can enjoy nearby dining and beach access within walking distance of the property in addition to key business facilities.

These include a cutting-edge conference centre with three multipurpose halls, including the grand Al Nuwair Ballroom, which is perfect for business and social gatherings, said the hospitality group in a statement.

The Al Maha restaurant serves a signature breakfast buffet, live cooking stations, and à la carte options for lunch and dinner, it added.

Strategically located, it is a 30-minutes drive from Kuwait International Airport, with the famous Al Kout Mall only a 10-minute drive away. It also offers easy access to key locations, including the Warehouse Mall and Kuwait Towers.

Tim Cordon, COO Middle East & South East Asia Pacific for Radisson Hotel Group, said: "The opening of the Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait underscores our commitment to continued growth in the region."

The hotel, he stated, offers a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, and the feel-good vibe that the Park Inn by Radisson brand is known for.

"With a contemporary all-marble décor from the lobby to the suites, the hotel exudes a modern lifestyle and sets itself apart as a unique destination in Kuwait," he noted.

The country’s strategic location at the crossroads of global business makes it a key destination for corporate travellers, while its picturesque beaches, thriving arts scene, and exquisite culinary offerings attract leisure guests year-round.

Kuwait has a dynamic blend of rich history and modern development, offering visitors a unique cultural experience. From the traditional charm of Souq Al-Mubarakiya to the architectural marvel of Kuwait Towers, the city effortlessly merges its heritage with contemporary advancements, said the hospitality group in a statement.

Visitors can explore the vibrant cityscape, indulge in world-class shopping at The Avenues Mall, or experience the tranquility of the Arabian Gulf coastline, it stated.

Odile De Groot, the General Manager of Park Inn by Radisson Hotel & Apartments Kuwait, said: "Our team is thrilled to open the first Park Inn by Radisson in Kuwait. This property is designed for short and extended stays, offering breathtaking sea views, cutting-edge innovative facilities, and spacious meeting areas catering to all guest needs."

"We are excited to deliver an elevated experience that showcases the best of Kuwait’s hospitality while championing diversity within our leadership," stated Odile De Groot.

"Achieving a 50/50 gender balance is central to our mission, and we are committed to fostering an inclusive and empowered team," he added.

According to him, wellness enthusiasts will enjoy the hotel’s fitness center, which offers panoramic sea views.

Equipped with the latest cardiovascular and strength-training equipment, saunas, and steam rooms, the facility ensures a comprehensive wellness experience, he stated.

Cordon said Kuwait’s warm hospitality, paired with a growing focus on tourism, ensures a welcoming environment for all travellers.

"This hotel embodies the vibrant spirit of the Park Inn by Radisson brand, combining contemporary design with an environment that makes our guests feel good. Under Odile’s leadership, we believe this property will raise the bar for hospitality in Kuwait," he added.

