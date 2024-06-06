RIYADH — Qiddiya Investment Company on Wednesday unveiled an ambitious new blueprint that outlines Qiddiya City’s comprehensive ESG strategy, its commitments across several key areas, and its implementation roadmap for the next three years.



The report includes 25 priority initiatives and a pledge to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060.



Qiddiya City will also develop an affordability program for low-income visitors, offering discounted tickets for key entertainment venues and events to ensure everyone can access the city regardless of financial means.



In alignment with national targets, Qiddiya City pledges to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2060 through a series of initiatives across water consumption, waste management, recycling, and transport. These targets include treating 100% of wastewater to speed up the purification process for water recycling, reusing 90% of organic waste in compost to maintain green spaces, and ensuring that 80% of parking slots have electric vehicle charging capabilities.



The report also sets out how worker welfare sits at the top of its priority list, with a comprehensive strategy that boosts employment, prioritizes health, safety, and well-being, and supports a diverse, inclusive workplace.



The report highlights how Qiddiya City will be accessible, inclusive, and welcoming to people from all parts of society. For example, all of Qiddiya City’s districts and developments will cater to people with disabilities, limited mobility, or special access requirements with 100% accessibility in designated public spaces.



The commitments laid out in the report cover 16 topics related to ESG that Qiddiya City has the potential to significantly impact and over 25 priority initiatives. The comprehensive assessment evaluated over 100 risks and opportunities across material topics and was benchmarked against 15 industry peers to guarantee alignment with global best practices.



Commenting on the report, Qiddiya Investment Company Managing Director Abdullah Aldawood said: “Qiddiya City will be a powerful advocate and driver of the national aspirations set out in Vision 2030, actively supporting global initiatives including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.”



The project is expected to create over 325,000 jobs and in line with national female empowerment goals, Qiddiya City will ensure that 40% of the city’s headquarters and operations positions, and 30% of leadership positions are filled by women by 2030.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).