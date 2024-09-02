The Manila International Airport Authority on Friday, August 30 announced that some international flights have been canceled due to unfavorable weather condition.

In an advisory, the MIAA said a number of flights of Cebu Pacific were grounded.

State weather bureau PAGASA said southwest monsoon or habagat is affecting the western sections of Luzon and Visayas while the rest of the country is affected by localized storms.

Here are the canceled flights as of 9:30 a.m., Friday:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 922 - Manila to Fukuoka

5J 923 - Fukuoka to Manila

Copyright © 2022 PhilSTAR Daily, Inc Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

