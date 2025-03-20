Nizwa: The number of visitors to heritage and tourist sites in Dakhliyah governorate rose to 415,081 in 2024, a 32.94% increase from 312,243 in 2023, according to the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Among the key attractions, Al Hoota Cave recorded 39,981 visitors last year.

The rise in the tourist numbers is attributed to the increasing role of heritage and tourism neighbourhoods such as Harat al Aqar in Nizwa and Harat al Ain in Izki, along with the popularity of destinations like Jabal Akhdar, Jabal Sharqi and Misfat al Abriyeen in Al Hamra.

Ahlam Hamad al Qasabi, Director of the Heritage and Tourism Department in Dakhliyah, said the region is home to 63 castles and forts, with major landmarks including Nizwa Fort, Jabreen Castle, Bahla Fort and Bait al Rudaydah Castle being actively invested in. Samail Fort has also been offered for private sector investment.

By the end of 2024, the governorate had 158 hotel establishments, including hotels, camps, hotel apartments, rest houses, guesthouses, and heritage and green inns, offering around 2,636 rooms.

Qasabi noted that investment in historical landmarks aligns with the ministry’s efforts to preserve cultural heritage and ensure its sustainability.

“This includes creating direct and indirect job opportunities, empowering the private sector- especially small and medium enterprises and local artisans- and providing marketing outlets for craftsmen to enrich local tourism and revitalise cultural heritage sites.”

Adventure tourism and seasonal agricultural experiences, such as the pomegranate, rose, and peach harvests in Jabal Akhdar, are among the key attractions drawing visitors. Developed traditional neighbourhoods showcasing Omani culture, including pottery and silverware craftsmanship, also continue to attract tourists.

The Department of Heritage and Tourism is facilitating tourism licensing processes and organising year-round events.

“Planned initiatives include the Rose Pathway in Jabal Akhdar and the restoration of several historic landmarks and mosques to preserve the region’s cultural legacy and enhance its appeal as a tourist destination,” Qasabi said.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

