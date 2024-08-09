Total number of passengers in Salalah Airport until the end of June 2024 reached about 628,951 passengers

Total number of passengers in Salalah Airport until the end of June 2024 reached about 628,951 passengers, recording an increase of 11 per cent compared to the same period in 2023, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

Domestic flights also witnessed a significant increase, reaching 2,213 flights, recording an increase of 13.5 per cent compared to the same period last year. As for international flights, the total number reached 2,475 flights, achieving an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

These statistics show the increasing role played by Salalah Airport in enhancing travel and tourism movement, reflecting the continuous development of the aviation and air transport sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

This increase comes in light of the ongoing efforts to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and improve the services provided to passengers. These efforts have contributed to improving the travel experience through the airport and increasing its attractiveness as a preferred destination for travellers from inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman.

The development of the tourism sector in Dhofar Governorate, which coincides with the khareef season that attracts thousands of visitors from around the world, has also contributed significantly to this remarkable increase. This success is also attributed to the fruitful cooperation between various government and private entities in enhancing the airport’s position and providing high-quality services.

This growth is expected to continue, especially with the khareef season, which is one of the most important tourist periods in Salalah. The Khareef season is characterised by its moderate weather and light rains that transform the region into a green oasis, attracting tourists from all over the world to enjoy the picturesque nature and various events.

With these figures, Salalah Airport strengthens its position as a major air transport hub in the region, reflecting the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to developing the aviation sector and providing advanced services to travellers. This positive growth is an indicator of the success of policies and strategies aimed at enhancing Salalah’s position as a leading tourist destination in the region and the world.

