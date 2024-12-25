Muscat – Port Sultan Qaboos received over 431,00 tourists in 2023, according to Muscat Municipal Council. An announcement to this effect was made during a meeting of the council, chaired by Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidi, Governor of Muscat, on Monday.

The meeting reviewed a statement from Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology regarding operations of the port, which now accommodates a growing number of cruise ships.

Specialists from the ministry highlighted development plans for the port which aim to enhance the tourism sector by accommodating giant cruise ships in alignment with the government’s strategy to promote Oman as a premier tourist destination. Transformation of the port into a dedicated tourist hub reflects the government’s vision to optimise its capacity to handle ships of various sizes.

The council also reviewed facilities and services provided by the port to shipping companies, logistics operators and cargo owners. These include nine berths with a combined length of 1,750m, a passenger terminal, port and gate management, cargo handling and maintenance services, as well as marine services such as mooring, tug operations, berth planning, fresh water supplies and baggage handling.

The council presented statistics on the number of incoming tourists, which in 2023 exceeded 431,000, with 110 cruise ships arriving the same year.

During the meeting, the council approved minutes of the previous session, including its recommendations. Discussions covered several key topics, including a statement of the Child Protection Committee of Muscat governorate, a work plan of the Social Development Committee and volunteer teams, the environmental impact of sewage water in Amerat, and proposals and plans outlined by the Governorate Development Committee.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).