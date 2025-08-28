Several development projects worth RO 24 million are being implemented in the Wilayat of Wadi Bani Khalid in Al Sharqiyah North Governorate in the fields of tourism, roads, entertainment and infrastructure.

Among the most prominent of these projects is the Wadi Bani Khalid Aqaba Road Project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology at a cost of more than RO 13 million, in addition to projects being implemented by Al Sharqiyah North Governorate and several government sectors.

Shaikh Mohammed bin Ahmed al Junaibi, Wali of Wadi Bani Khalid, said that the wilayat is currently witnessing the implementation of many projects.

The projects vary from paving of the road linking the wilayat to other wilayats of Al Sharqiyah North Governorate, internal roads linking the wilayat’s villages, tourism and entertainment development projects and infrastructure projects.

The wali spoke about the most prominent projects currently being implemented in the wilayat, which is the Wadi Bani Khalid Passage Project, which is supervised by the ministry, with a length of 9 km, starting from the Manakh area near the wilayat’s police station and ending at the village of Muzayri in the wilayat’s centre. It is being implemented at a cost of RO 13,200,000. He pointed out that the road is expected to open by the end of 2026, noting that the project will contribute in improving traffic and stimulating urban, tourism and economic activity.

The Al Sharqiyah North Municipality is implementing projects, most notably the development of water ponds in the Maqal Tourist Area.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).