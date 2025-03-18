Muscat: The winter season in Dhofar Governorate has established itself as a premier tourist attraction, showcasing the region's unique and diverse offerings. The season attracts visitors from across the globe, with a particular influx from European countries. Organised tourist groups arrive annually from nations including Germany, France, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, and Switzerland, all eager to explore the historical and natural wonders of Dhofar. These groups enjoy visits to archaeological sites such as Al Baleed, Sumhuram, and Al Shisr, the Museum of the Land of Frankincense, and the historic forts of Taqah and Mirbat. Traditional markets, such as the Gold and Silver Souk, and the natural beauty of the Jabal Samhan Reserve also prove to be significant draws.

For those seeking adventure, Dhofar offers a range of activities including free walking, mountain biking, and sandboarding, alongside marine pursuits like diving and kayaking. Winter desert tourism, a favourite among foreign visitors, extends from Wadi Dokah in Thumrait, home to the frankincense tree reserve, to the Al Shisr area, renowned for its captivating sand dunes and stunning sunsets. Tourists can immerse themselves in Bedouin life, enjoying camel rides and fresh camel milk. The expansive sand dunes, stretching through the desert areas of Dhofar, including Hashman Sands and Ramlat Jadhila in the Niyabat of Mitin, Wilayat of Al Mazyouna, provide a truly unique experience.

Marwan bin Abdul Hakeem Al Ghassani, Director of the Promotion Department at the Directorate General of Heritage and Tourism in Dhofar Governorate, emphasised the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s commitment to positioning Dhofar as a leading regional and international tourist destination. Promotional efforts intensify during the winter season, targeting global markets through familiarisation trips, media delegations, participation in international tourism exhibitions, and extensive advertising campaigns. The success of these efforts is evident in the attraction of new markets, with direct flights now operating from Uzbekistan and Belarus to Salalah Airport. The number of charter flight tourists exceeded 70,000 last year, and preliminary data indicates a further increase this season.

Saeed bin Ahmed Rir Omar, CEO and owner of Al Fawaz Tourism Office, highlighted the year-on-year growth of foreign tourism in Oman, attributing it to agreements with international tourism offices. The company regularly receives groups from European countries, and has established partnerships with tourism companies in Dubai, Poland, Austria, Germany, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Uzbekistan, and other countries, to organise direct flights to Salalah. Alawi bin Mohammed Ba'alawi, a tour guide, attributed the significant annual growth in European and other international tourism to Oman’s security, stability, and renowned archaeological sites. He also emphasised the valuable job creation that tourism provides.

Petra Nawrocka, a tour guide at Slovakian travel agency Sator Travel, shared her positive experiences, highlighting the natural beauty, the generosity of the Omani people, and the high quality of hotels. She particularly praised the Rub' al Khali desert, the beaches, and the historical sites. The safety and stability of Oman were also key factors in its appeal. The unique experience of camel-related activities, and the Omani’s relationship with their camels, left a lasting impression on her groups. She concluded that the positive feelings visitors take home are the reason for their repeated visits.

