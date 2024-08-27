Muscat: Oman Air has launched its new global sale campaign, offering discounts of up to 25% on business and economy class tickets across its entire network. Running until 5 September 2024, the sale offers travelers opportunity to explore some of the world’s most popular destinations, starting from OMR 31.

With a choice of stunning cities across Europe, the Far East, Indian Subcontinent and more, guests can experience Oman Air’s award-winning service, signature Omani hospitality, and convenient connectivity through its Muscat hub.

The promotion includes one-way and return fares and is valid for travel from 1 September 2024 to 31 March 2025. Please note that the offer does not include domestic flights, interline flights, or codeshare partners. Other terms and conditions also apply.

Bookings can be made through Oman Air’s website, mobile app, call center, sales office, or appointed travel agents.

