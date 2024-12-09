UAE - Global hospitality major Marriott International has announced that it has signed an agreement with Al Ali Property Investments (API) to bring its Moxy Hotel brand’s stylish and playful hospitality experience to Dubai.

The Moxy Al Barsha Dubai marks the third collaboration between Marriott International and API, following the signings of a Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Hotel Residences on Sheikh Zayed Road.

A conversion of an existing property within Al Barsha neighbourhood, the hotel will undergo a brand positioning process and refurbishment before opening as Moxy Hotel in the summer of 2025.

According to Marriott, the Moxy Hotels has been boldly breaking the rules of a conventional hotel stay since its inception a decade ago.

Today the brand has established itself as a leader in the upper midscale lifestyle segment across the globe with over 135 properties in operation across more than 25 countries.

Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is anticipated to mark the debut of Moxy in the UAE and will feature the brand’s industrial design, buzzing social spaces and bold programming.

"The Moxy Al Barsha Dubai will serve as a playful lifestyle hotel bringing a spirited experience to the Dubai’s vibrant hospitality landscape," remarked Chadi Hauch, the Regional Vice President, Lodging Development, Middle East at Marriott International.

Dubai, he stated, remains an important growth market for the company and Marriott continues to see a strong demand for hospitality experiences in the market that are as stylish as they are affordable.

"This milestone signing also highlights the increased opportunities for conversions across the region, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with the API with this project," he added.

The Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is expected to offer stylish and smart guestrooms that have been designed for today’s young-at-heart travellers. The hotel is anticipated to feature buzzing public spaces, bold programming with local flavor, and communal tables offering plenty of opportunities to plug and play.

Jassim Al Ali, Managing Director, Al Ali Property Investments, pointed out that Moxy Hotels was an ideal fit for one of Dubai’s most dynamic areas with its energetic and stylish hospitality experience.

"The signing of Moxy Al Barsha Dubai is a great addition to our existing portfolio of properties, and we look forward expanding our collaboration with Marriott International to open the hotel next year," he added.

