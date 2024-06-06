NEOM — NEOM’s Board of Directors has unveiled Magna, a groundbreaking luxury coastal region designed to elevate sustainable tourism to new heights.



Positioned along the stunning Gulf of Aqaba, Magna includes the newly announced destinations of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, Zardun, Xaynor, Elanan, Gidori, Treyam, and Jaumur.



Spanning an impressive 120 kilometers, Magna aims to set global standards in luxury and sustainable tourism, perfectly aligning with Saudi Vision 2030. This visionary project emphasizes cutting-edge technology, world-class architecture, and modern amenities that harmonize with the natural environment.



Magna’s twelve unique destinations will seamlessly blend conservation and luxury, focusing on the preservation and rejuvenation of native flora and fauna. This development will feature 15 luxury hotels, 1,600 hotel rooms, suites, apartments, and over 2,500 premium residences, all designed to offer exclusive experiences for residents and visitors.



Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, highlighted the significance of Magna, stating, "Magna is a future treasure, combining natural beauty with advanced technology. It supports NEOM’s goals of redefining business, conservation, and livability. Magna will enhance our tourism ecosystem and contribute to Saudi Vision 2030, positioning the Kingdom as a leader in luxury tourism."



Magna is poised to boost the Saudi economy by creating 15,000 jobs in tourism, leisure, and hospitality. The project is expected to add SR2.6 billion to the GDP by 2030, provide homes for 14,500 residents, and attract over 300,000 overnight visitors annually. It presents a unique opportunity for investors and developers to engage in a pioneering venture that integrates sustainability at every stage.



This new coastal region joins NEOM’s other innovative projects in northwest Saudi Arabia, including Sindalah, THE LINE, Trojena, and Oxagon. Magna represents the next step in NEOM’s mission to build a future where luxury and sustainability coexist seamlessly.

