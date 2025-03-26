UAE-based Kleindienst Group has announced that it is set to add a second Nice-inspired property to its Côte d’Azur stable.

Part of the Heart of Europe development located on the World Islands just off the coast of Dubai, the Nice Hotel has now completed construction, having achieved the Nakheel Completion Certificate.

This comes after the successful launch of its Monaco-inspired hotel, said the Kleindienst Group in a statement.

Now in its pre-opening stages, the 264-key Nice Hotel will offer deluxe and premium rooms, plus three types of suites, ranging from 603 sq. ft. to 1216 sq. ft., including Étoiles Rooms, Suite de Prestige Types 1 & 2 and the expansive Nissa La Bella Suite that will be located on the ground floor

Kleindienst said Nice was the second hotel within The Heart of Europe, a waterfront development with a track record of strong occupancy rates, revenue growth, and guest satisfaction.

As such, it presents a valuable investment opportunity for those seeking high-yield hotel room ownership with proven profitability.

Attractive returns aside, buyers can benefit from a turnkey service, wherein operations will be fully managed independently with no day-to-day responsibilities for investors, it added.

"This is a rare opportunity to invest in a thriving hotel property with a solid performance history," remarked Josef Kleindienst, the Chairman of The Heart of Europe.

"Our strategic location, strong brand reputation and high occupancy rates make this an exceptional choice for investors seeking both short-term returns and long-term value appreciation," he stated.

A vibrant, fun and unapologetically bold destination, Nice promises a truly experiential stay – from its indulgent cuisine and exhilarating watersports to its trendy boutiques, yacht and pool parties and seasonal carnivals, noted Kleindienst.

"The property channels French Riviera vibes, where guests can spend the day amid bustling street markets before heading over to all-night beach parties alongside other global revelers. This is la bonne vie at its most refined," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

