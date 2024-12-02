Qatar - Leading Qatari developer JMJ Group Holding, said it has completed the work at The OQ, a flagship five-star lifestyle hotel in Doha. The luxury property is being developed in partnership with Mayfair Hospitality, a renowned name in the hotel industry.

This landmark project underscores JMJ Group Holding's unwavering commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality developments that prove Qatar's position as a global destination for luxury tourism lifestyle experiences.

Designed to cater to an international audience, The OQ is a contemporary lifestyle hotel offering a fresh and cosmopolitan perspective on luxury, said JMJ Group Holding in a statement.

Its development showcases JMJ Group Holding's ability to anticipate market trends and deliver projects that resonate with modern travelers seeking unique and exceptional hospitality experiences, it stated.

The OQ brand represents an entirely fresh perspective in hospitality, seamlessly blending cutting-edge luxury with a vibrant and cosmopolitan appeal, it added.

