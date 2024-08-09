UAE - Twenty people – dubbed ‘Summers’ – from around the world visited the UAE capital Abu Dhabi for the first time for a ‘trip of a lifetime’ as part of Experience Abu Dhabi’s initiative, ‘One Summer Isn’t Enough’ in the city.

The 20 Summers and their special guests enjoyed a three-day journey where they took part in activities and relaxation, guided by the 101 Abu Dhabi Do’s — a curated selection of enriching moments that highlight opportunities for adventure and discovery.

From conquering the world’s tallest indoor flight chamber at Clymb Abu Dhabi to having breakfast with giraffes at Emirates Park Zoo, all the ‘Summers’ had an epic adventure.

They kayaked through meandering mangroves at sunrise, lounged beachside at Café del Mar and enjoyed a traditional Emirati breakfast at Abdulrahman Al Zaabi’s home, had snowball fights at Snow Abu Dhabi and met the capybaras at The National Aquarium.

The ‘Summers’ visited the iconic Louvre Abu Dhabi before attending a crafts workshop at Manarat Al Saadiyat, where they used traditional Arabic techniques to create a bespoke souvenir.

Meanwhile, the adrenaline-seekers visited Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to expereince thrilling rides and meet their favourite superheroes.

They also visited some of Abu Dhabi’s iconic and architecturally renowned landmarks, including the majestic Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn and the House of Artisans.

The ‘Summers’ were treated to a diverse culinary experiences during their time in Abu Dhabi. At Bab Al Qasr, they dined in darkness, relying on their sense of taste and smell. They savoured local Emirati delights – delicious dough balls with date syrup and Emirati pancakes – at Luqaimat and Chebab.

For a taste of the region, they dined at Li Beirut, a Lebanese culinary gem renowned in Abu Dhabi for its innovative fusion of traditional and contemporary flavours.

The ‘Summers’ also explored international flavours with Mediterranean cuisine at Mika, Argentinian delicacies at Mate, Peruvian dishes at COYA, and delicious Italian recipes at Antonia.

