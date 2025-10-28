The Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) has announced a focused strategy to deepen its engagement with the broader Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) B2B tourism sector.

This initiative is aimed at positioning Georgia as a premier, high-value partner for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) operators, travel agencies, and investors, capitalizing on the nation's rapid tourism growth and strategic development plans to create significant new partnership opportunities.

“We are building a foundation for long-term growth by forging strategic alliances with the GCC travel trade and investors to jointly develop high-quality, innovative tourism products that cater to the evolving demand for authentic and immersive experiences. Georgia's dynamic tourism landscape offers unprecedented opportunities for partnerships and collaborations as we continue to nurture the country's growing reputation as a preferred international travel destination,” said Maia Omiadze, Head of Administration at the GNTA.

Seizing a High-Growth Market:

The GCC outbound travel market, projected to more than double to $158.8 billion by 2034, represents a pivotal growth segment.

Georgia has scaptured this demand, with arrivals from key GCC markets experiencing triple-digit growth in recent years.

This aligns with the country’s broader tourism success, which saw over 2.9 million international visitors in H1 2025 and a record $826 million in Q1 revenue, contributing 7.2% to the national GDP.

This proven demand presents lucrative opportunities for B2B collaboration in high-yield sectors.

Launching Targeted B2B Campaign for GCC Partners:

As a core component of this strategy, GNTA is launching a targeted promotional and educational campaign across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait throughout Q4 2025.

The programme includes destination webinars and in-person events, offering GCC tour operators, OTAs, and MICE agencies exclusive access to Georgian suppliers, in-depth market knowledge, and co-marketing frameworks.

Georgia’s Competitive Value Proposition for Trade:

Georgia presents GCC partners with a unique and compelling value proposition, structured around key business advantages:

A strategic MICE hub: Designated as a key development sector by the GNTA, Georgia offers modern conference facilities in Tbilisi and Batumi that are complemented by unique venues in historic castles and lush vineyards.

Designated as a key development sector by the GNTA, Georgia offers modern conference facilities in Tbilisi and Batumi that are complemented by unique venues in historic castles and lush vineyards. Superior value & affordability: Georgia provides an estimated 30-40% more value compared to similar European destinations, spanning both luxury experiences and mid-market affordability.

Georgia provides an estimated 30-40% more value compared to similar European destinations, spanning both luxury experiences and mid-market affordability. Unmatched accessibility: Visa-free entry for GCC nationals and expedited e-visas for residents, supported by ongoing airport modernization and growing air connectivity, ensure seamless travel.

Visa-free entry for GCC nationals and expedited e-visas for residents, supported by ongoing airport modernization and growing air connectivity, ensure seamless travel. Compact & diverse offerings: The country’s compact geography allows business travelers and tourists to experience mountains, sea, and cosmopolitan cities within a single day, ensuring consistent year-round business opportunities.

Partnership Opportunities in a Growing Tourism Market:

The Georgian government continues to enhance infrastructure and hospitality standards to support the growing tourism sector. Opportunities for collaboration include:

Expansion of premium accommodations with international hotel chains.

Development of diverse tourism hubs.

Enhancement of experience-based travel products such as agro-tourism, eco-tourism, and adventure tourism.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).