MEDINAH — The first batch of guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, arrived in Madinah. The program is implemented and supervised by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance,



The Umrah pilgrims were received at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah by a number of officials from the Ministry of Islamic Affairs.



The first batch of the guests includes 250 male and female pilgrims, including prominent Islamic figures from 12 countries around the world. There are 25 male and female pilgrims from Malaysia among these royal guests.



King Salman has issued an order recently to host a total of 1,000 pilgrims from 66 countries. to perform the Umrah rituals and visit the Prophet’s Mosque at his personal expense. They will be hosted in 4 groups during this year.



The guests expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Saudi government for the generous hospitality, describing the program as a valuable gift from Saudi Arabia that serves Islam and Muslims.

