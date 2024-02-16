The European Commission has proposed increasing the Schengen visa fee by 12% this year, Euronews, a TV news network, reported.

If accepted, the fee for adults will increase from €80 ($86.07) to €90 and from €40 to €45 for children. The proposed changes may be applicable in the next few months.

The EC unveiled the draft of the Schengen visa fee increase on February 2, receiving substantial support from member states. The initiative is currently open for feedback until March 1.

The planned fee hike is attributed to the escalating inflation rate within the European Union (EU). The fee revision is done every three years.

Additionally, the EU has disclosed plans to introduce a digital-only Schengen visa, an initiative proposed in 2022.

The Schengen visa is required by nationals from countries including South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and China, which allows them to stay in 28 European countries for up to 90 days for tourism or family visits.

Nationals from Britain, Canada, the Americas, and Australia are exempt from the Schengen visa requirement.

(Editing by Seban Scaria seban.scaira@lseg.com)