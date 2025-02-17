UAE national carrier Etihad Airways has announced the launch of flights to Sochi, the Russian gateway to the north-east coast of the Black Sea.

The announcement is the latest new route unveiled by Etihad and is the 14th new destination the airline will add to its thriving network this year.

The route debuts this summer, providing guests with nonstop access to the Krasnodar Krai region, home to stunning summer beaches and lush mountains, as well as winter skiing and snowboarding in the nearby Caucasus Mountains, made famous by the 2014 Winter Olympics.

The Abu Dhabi carrier said it will fly three-times a week between Zayed International Airport, Abu Dhabi (AUH) and Sochi International Airport (AER), timed to optimise a leisure break in summer or winter.

"The flights are on sale now and will operate three-times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays using one of the airline’s modern A320 family aircraft, with eight seats in Business and 150 in Economy, and all guests enjoying Etihad's award-winning service onboard," said a spokesman for Etihad Airways.

"The Russian Riviera resort offers a mix of natural beauty and cultural history, and we are sure it will become a popular choice for guests seeking relaxation and adventure," he stated.

The new route, he said, will give more opportunity for guests to visit Abu Dhabi, either as a stopover or a destination.

Etihad’s Abu Dhabi Stopover programme further enhances connectivity, enabling travellers to extend their layovers into memorable stays with up to two complimentary nights at premium hotels in Abu Dhabi, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

