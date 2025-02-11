Sky Tower for Real Estate Development, in which Emaar Misr for Development holds a stake, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Golden Coast Company, as per a bourse filing.

Under the deal, the two companies will develop a fully integrated tourism project in the Red Sea.

Established in 2007, Emaar Misr is engaged in real estate development operations. It developed distinguished gated communities across the most premium and most beautiful destinations in Egypt: Uptown Cairo in the heart of Cairo, Mivida in New Cairo, Marassi in the North Coast, and Cairo Gate in the West of Cairo.

