Dubai-based dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, is featuring a stand dedicated to all of its operations at the ongoing Arabian Travel Market (ATM), the region’s largest travel industry event, at Dubai World Trade Centre.

At the stand, located in the Middle East pavilion of ATM, dnata Travel Group brands with an enhanced presence include Arabian Adventures, Yalago, priohub, and Gold Medal, showcasing latest products and services to the global travel market, alongside marhaba, part of dnata’s Airport Operations division, bringing its award-winning marhaba lounge experience from Dubai International airport to the Dubai World Trade Centre.

John Bevan, Divisional Senior Vice President at dnata Travel Group, commented: “In 2022, demand for travel is at an all-time high as the world opens up for global tourists once again, and our air and travel services are booming. Locally, we have seen travel bookings grow here in the UAE for the summer break by almost 200% compared to 2021 levels, and we only anticipate this growth will continue.”

Brands representing the dnata Travel Group include Arabian Adventures, one of the region’s leading destination management companies, focused on ambitious growth plans across its operation in 2022, including its award-winning UAE-based desert safaris, tours and experiences, cruise handling, and events services. Yalago, one of the world’s fastest-growing global leisure bedbanks, will discuss its growth plans with its suppliers and customers with a focus on its operational service element, strong technology, and expanding its global inventory.

Meanwhile, priohub, the digital B2B attractions marketplace, and Gold Medal, the largest travel consolidator in the Middle East, aim to connect with local and international customers and suppliers, as part of growth plans for 2022 and beyond.

Operating under dnata’s Airport Operations division, dnata’s marhaba brand and its team will showcase key features of its local and international marhaba airport lounge offering. It will also reveal a range of enhanced airport services which it plans to roll out to the public in 2022 with a new, dedicated airport counter at Dubai International airport’s Terminal 1, set to offer visa services, chauffeur and limo services, baggage services, hotel bookings, car rental, and more; all with 24-hour assistance.

Representatives from across dnata are also excited to share their insights and experiences at a number of conference sessions during the event. This includes:

• Alaa Alkhatib, Vice President, Destination Management, dnata Travel Group being interviewed on its first day by Arival on the topic of, ‘Dubai Is Re-Envisioning Distribution. Can It Work?’

• Shaun Anderson, Head of Sales, dnata Travel Management speaking on a panel organised by the Global Business Travel Association on ‘The Future of Business Travel’ (May 11), and

• Emily Jenkins, General Manager, dnata Travel Leisure speaking on ‘The Return and Rise of City Tourism’ panel organised by TTN Middle East (May 12).

Steve Allen, CEO of dnata Group, concluded: “At dnata our air and travel services cover all aspects of the industry, from inspiration and booking, to enhanced airport services, in-destination experiences, and beyond. And as part of our strategy to reconnect a better world, we are delighted to welcome the global travel industry to our stand at the Arabian Travel Market 2022.” – TradeArabia News Service

