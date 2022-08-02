Demand for private jets to Qatar has surged ahead of the country's hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November, according to an industry source.

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a joint venture between Dubai-based conglomerate Al-Futtaim and Germany's DC Aviation GmbH, said that there has been a "surge in requests" from customers looking to fly privately to Doha, Qatar towards the end of the year.

The football World Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Qatar from November 21 to December 18 this year, is expected to add $17 billion to the Qatar's economy.

"We have seen a sharp increase in enquiries for the later stages of the tournament from the first week of December until the finals, which take place on December 18," said Holger Ostheimer, DC Aviation Al-Futtaim managing director.

With the "huge volume of requests", the company said it will make available aircraft ranging from the very light and affordable four-seater Cessna Citation Mustang to the light jet eight-seater Pilatus PC-12 and the midsize jet nine-seater Bombardier Challenger 604.

The company said it can also offer a 10-seater Falcon 2000 and a large-size cabin aircraft. Its charter flights can accommodate flyers travelling in different group sizes from individuals, families, groups of friends or corporates, the company said.

Qatar's national carrier announced in May this year that it is "joining hands" with other airlines in the Gulf region to organise a "match day" shuttle service during the World Cup.

Airlines involved in the air shuttle service are Flydubai, Kuwait Airways, Oman Air and Saudia. Flydubai is expected to offer up to 60 daily flights, bringing up to 2,700 fans per day to Doha, while Kuwait Airways will operate up to 20 flights to transport up to 1,700 World Cup fans daily.

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Mily Chakrabarty)

