The favorable geography and rainfall climate of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq have facilitated the construction of 34 dams and the creation of 118 lakes, which have made the region a popular destination for tourism and a significant source of water.

In terms of tourism, the region has capitalized on these natural resources, with over seven million tourists visiting the dam and lake areas last year, the authorities were planning qualitative leaps in development as more dams and lakes are completed.



The region benefits from its dams and lakes in various sectors, including providing clean drinking water, generating clean hydroelectric power, supporting farmers, and combating drought by controlling floods along rivers and streams.

The development of fish farming projects has created thousands of jobs for the people of the region.

The third largest dam in the Kurdistan region is with an area of 6 million and 125 thousand square meters and storage capacity of 115 million cubic meters

Dohuk governate's Khan Dam has a capacity of 7 million cubic metres of water and a height of 34.5 metres and a length of 195 metres

