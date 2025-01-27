According to a report released by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), cost and quality remain the dominant priorities for travellers, outweighing sustainability considerations.

Over 50 percent of consumers say cost is the most important factor influencing their purchasing decisions, while around 30 percent prioritise quality.

Sustainability is a primary factor for only a small minority, ranging from 7 percent to 11 percent, even among the most environmentally conscious groups. A lack of visibility also remains a significant barrier to progress.

WTTC has released a report titled "Bridging the Say-Do Gap: How to Create an Effective Sustainability Strategy by Knowing Your Customers" at FITUR 2025 in Madrid, which explores the gap between travellers' desire for sustainable options and their actual behaviour.

Developed in collaboration with WTTC's knowledge partner YouGov, the report provides actionable guidance to travel and tourism businesses on how to address this gap by offering solutions that make sustainable travel more accessible and attractive, ultimately balancing economic growth with environmental responsibility.

The study, which surveyed over 10,000 respondents, categorised travellers into six consumer segments, ranging from eco-conscious "Hopeful Worriers" to disengaged "Climate Change Agnostics." Each group has unique behaviours, priorities, and barriers to selecting sustainable choices. Understanding these diverse perspectives is essential for businesses to craft effective sustainability strategies that resonate with their audiences and drive real impact.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Travelers care about sustainability, but when buying travel, cost and quality are king. Customers expect businesses to create affordable sustainable options. Many WTTC companies inspire change—whether that involves regrowing coral reefs or reducing food waste. Customers engage with brands that have strong values.

“I am delighted to collaborate with YouGov on such a crucial piece of work. By closing the say-do gap, we not only protect the planet but also ensure more rewarding experiences for customers and a brighter, more resilient future for our world.”

The report offers seven key recommendations to help the industry bridge this divide, calling on businesses to lead by example and partner with other businesses and governments on sustainability initiatives.

These recommendations include highlighting the economic and personal benefits of sustainable travel, ensuring eco-friendly options are simple and convenient for consumers, and introducing tiered reward programs to motivate action at all levels.

