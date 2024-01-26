Careem, the region’s leading multiservice app, has launched the Madinah Tour service in partnership with the Madinah Development Authority, as part of its initiative to introduce innovative solutions that enhance everyday commuting experiences, and to support local tourism.

The newly launched service offers a specially curated experience to visit 12 of the most important historical and touristic sites in Madinah, which include: Masjid Nabawi, Masjid Qubaa, Masjid Qiblatayn, Battle of Uhud site, Battle of Al-Khandaq site, Al-Aqiq Valley, Bir Al-Foqayr, King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex, Al-Hejaz Railway Museum, Al-Madinah Art Center, Dar Al-Madinah Museum, and Bir Al-Ghars.

Customers using the Careem app can enjoy the Madinah Tour service and choose from two different options booked directly on the app.

The first option includes a two-hour tour, allowing visitors to explore up to five historical sites. While the second option provides a five-hour tour, covering up to 12 historical sites.

The agreement was signed during the Saudi Tourism Forum (January 22-24) in Riyadh.

Wael Ibrahim, GM of Careem Rides KSA, Egypt & Bahrain said: “The launch of the new “Madinah Tour” service is part of our ongoing commitment to always innovate and bring a variety of reliable commuting options that meet local needs.

“The new service offers a reliable and seamless commuting experience for both residents and visitors to explore 12 of the most important historical and touristic sites in Madinah, which not only supports local tourism but also contributes to providing flexible economic opportunities for Saudi captains, and aligned with achieving Saudi Vision 2030 goals.”

Through this partnership, the Madinah Development Authority aims to enrich visitors' experience by bringing unique experiences to explore Madinah, and provide innovative solutions in cooperation with the private sector to increase its involvement in developing the local economy in Madinah, and to provide additional economic opportunities locally.

