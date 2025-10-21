Amadeus, a leader in travel technology, has announced a new collaboration with Sharjah Airport Travel Agency (SATA) to deliver solutions that enhance customer experiences and support SATA’s growth strategy.

Through this partnership, SATA will adopt a suite of Amadeus’ advanced travel technology solutions designed to streamline operations and bring greater value to customers.

These include Web Services, Master Pricer Travel Board (MPTB), Fare Optimiser, ATC Reissue & Refunds, and NDC[X], enabling SATA to expand its offerings and deliver more personalised, efficient, and competitive travel services.

Mohamed Elgedawy, General Manager at Sharjah Airport Travel Agency, commented: “Partnering with Amadeus allows us to continuously innovate and deliver greater value to our customers. With these solutions, we can enhance efficiency, broaden our offerings, and ensure our services remain among the most competitive in the UAE.”

Ernesto Sanchez Beaumont, Managing Director, Amadeus Gulf, said: “We are proud to begin our collaboration with Sharjah Airport Travel Agency, a forward-thinking partner that shares our vision of innovation in travel. With our advanced solutions, SATA will be well-equipped to enhance its customer offerings, maintain its strong market position, and continue growing as one of the UAE’s leading travel service providers.”

