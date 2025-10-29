Aleph Hospitality, the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa, announced major expansion across Saudi Arabia, at Future Hospitality Summit – FHS World (FHS) in Dubai.

The company has signed hotel management agreements for five hotels, with an additional six hotels in the development pipeline.

This milestone brings Aleph Hospitality’s total portfolio in Saudi Arabia to 11 hotels comprising 2,354 keys, marking significant momentum for the company’s strategic growth in the Kingdom.

Spanning Riyadh, Jeddah, Makkah, the Eastern Province, and Abha, Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now encompasses Saudi Arabia’s most dynamic business, leisure, and religious tourism markets.

These developments position the company with a robust presence across major cities in the Kingdom.

Further strengthening its reach, Aleph Hospitality has assumed management of two key properties: Diar Al Khalidiya in Makkah and a new hotel in Abha.

Both properties are currently undergoing transition and enhancement programmes to align with international brand standards.

The conversions are on track for completion, and the properties are due to be branded and operated under an international brand by the end of 2025, solidifying Aleph’s footprint across both the Western and Southern regions of Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, Aleph Hospitality is actively pursuing opportunities in Madinah, in line with the company’s vision of achieving full nationwide coverage.

Through sustainable development, local partnerships, and operational excellence, Aleph aims to expand its Saudi portfolio to 20 hotels by 2030.

“Our expansion in Saudi Arabia is fully aligned with Saudi Vision 2030 and reflects Aleph Hospitality’s long-term commitment to advancing the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism and hospitality goals,” said Tariq Dowidar, Vice President for Saudi Arabia. “The strong performance of the Four Points by Sheraton Jeddah King Fahd Road, achieving an impressive 59% average occupancy in its first year and steady growth in market share, is a clear testament to our operational excellence and the strength of our strategy in the Kingdom.”

