UAE - Nestled along the golden shores of the Arabian Gulf, Al Raha Beach Hotel has now metamorphosed into Abu Dhabi's premier urban resort. Featuring 278 expansive rooms, suites, and villas, it has combined the best of urban elegance with resort-style relaxation.

“We are thrilled to reintroduce Al Raha Beach Hotel as Abu Dhabi's leading urban resort,” said Kamal Zayati, General Manager of Al Raha Beach Hotel.

"Our goal is to provide an unparalleled guest experience that combines the vibrancy of the city with the tranquillity of a beachfront retreat. This repositioning reflects our commitment to excellence and our desire to continuously exceed our guests' expectations."

Each room, suite, and villa have a private balcony with breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. The Royal Suite, a crowning jewel of the property, spans a staggering 400 sqm and includes three lavish bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, and grand dining and living areas — an ideal retreat for those who seek the utmost in luxury, a statement said.

The destination offers a state-of-the-art spa and a wellness centre, and seven distinctive restaurants, and extensive leisure facilities. With two infinity pools, a water sports centre, and a private marina, there’s no shortage of ways to relax and explore.

Families will find endless enjoyment with dedicated kids' pools, a vibrant kids' club, and a variety of indoor and outdoor play areas.

At the Spa & Wellness Centre, guests can experience personalised wellness programmes tailored to their needs.

The spa features an indoor pool, hydro massage pool, Moroccan Hammam, far-infrared sauna, jacuzzi, steam rooms, and an Ayurveda centre, complemented by a farm-to-table wellness café that enhances the rejuvenation journey with healthy, fresh dining options.

Al Raha Beach Hotel’s 925 sqm Grand Ballroom accommodates up to 950 guests, along with seven additional versatile meeting rooms and multiple picturesque outdoor venues.

The hotel was nominated for the Yas Neighbour Hotel Program, a summer initiative that enhances accommodation options for visitors to Abu Dhabi’s world-class theme parks and attractions, offering guests exclusive benefits, complimentary shuttle service to Yas Island theme parks, and the Kids Go Free programme.

Guests can explore Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Abu Dhabi City with added convenience and value.

The hotel's offerings include the exclusive 100sqm Bridal Suite, featuring a private elevator for unparalleled privacy and luxury. With two infinity pools, a private marina, a comprehensive water sports centre, a fully equipped gym, and squash courts.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).