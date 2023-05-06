DUBAI — Saudi Arabia received 93 million tourists by the end of 2022, and 8 million in the first quarter of 2023, which exceeded all expectations, according to Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority.

Speaking to Al-Arabiya news channel, Hamidaddin stated on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition in Dubai that the number of Umrah visits during the first 3 months of 2023 has reached 4 million and 1,000 visits.

There are 42,000 hotel rooms that are currently under construction in Saudi Arabia, Hamidaddin said, adding that they expect the number of hotel rooms will exceed 700,000 by the end of 2030.

He added that the summer season in the Kingdom will witness a huge turnout, as much as the Saudi winter season, which has previously achieved the highest sales with tickets for all its activities being fully sold out.

He said travel to Saudi Arabia has become easier than ever because of the government's announcement of different visas during the year.

The CEO said Saudi Arabia participated in the activities of the Arabian Travel Market exhibition with the largest delegation, which indicates the maturity of the sector in the Kingdom.

The number of participants in the exhibition has increased by 80% compared to the previous year when the number was 40 participants, but this year it rose to 68 participants.

