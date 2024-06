Upper Egypt Railway Station in Bashteel, Giza, will be opened in July, Minister of Transport Kamel El-Wazir told Asharq Business.

Located on a 59-feddan area, the station’s total cost amounts to nearly EGP 4 billion.

