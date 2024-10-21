Muscat – The Muscat Municipality has issued a reminder to residents regarding the regulations for setting up vehicle shades outside the boundaries of residential property plots. The guidelines aim to ensure that shade structures adhere to the city’s standards for safety, aesthetics, and sustainability.

According to the municipality’s announcement, vehicle shades must not be installed outside residential property plots without first obtaining the appropriate permit. For villas, associated buildings, and apartments, car shades are only permitted to be set up directly in front of the villa, and not in any other location.

In addition to obtaining the necessary permissions, residents are required to affix a sign displaying the license number to the vehicle shade. Regular maintenance of these structures is also mandatory to ensure they remain in compliance with municipal safety and aesthetic standards.

The municipality urges all residents to adhere to these regulations to maintain the city’s appearance and safety, promoting the vision of a ‘Sustainable and Prosperous Muscat’. Residents can learn more about the regulations by scanning a QR code provided by Muscat Municipality or visiting the official website.

