UAE - AD Ports Group’s Safeen Feeders will collaborate with shipping leader CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in launching a new Southeast Asia service linking Singapore, Colombo and Chennai.

The company’s ‘Safeen Pioneer,’ which has a container capacity of 2,034 TEUs, will join CMA CGM Group’s ‘Songa Tiger’ on the India East Coast Express 2 service, connecting these key ports. Safeen Feeders will market the service under the name Singapore Chennai Colombo Service (SCC).

This will be SAFEEN Feeders’ first service to call in Southeast Asia, as the company continues to expand its global reach, it said.

Captain Ammar Mubarak Al Shaiba, Acting CEO - Maritime Cluster and Safeen Group, AD Ports Group, said: “We are very proud to be working with our partner, CMA CGM Group, on the India East Coast Express service. This service connects key global markets with some of the busiest ports in the world and will help boost trade and improve delivery times. Our aim is to provide key services across the seas where our customers need them most, and today’s announcement demonstrates the breadth of our international ambitions.”

Safeen Group delivers a comprehensive range of port and marine services, transshipment, offshore and subsea logistics and feeders services. It deploys a team of professionals and a fleet of state-of-the-art vessels to ensure a full spectrum of maritime logistics, solutions and services are operated effectively and with maximum efficiency.

