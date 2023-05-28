Abu Dhabi Waste Management PJSC (Tadweer), in collaboration with Renault Trucks Middle East and Al Masaood, has launched the first 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE in Abu Dhabi, the first fully electric heavy truck ever launched in Middle East.

Launched in support of the UAE’s net-zero ambitions and sustainability agendas, the first Renault 100 percent electric truck will be used by Tadweer, the sole custodian of waste management for Abu Dhabi, to collect household waste in the emirate. The truck was manufactured by Renault Trucks, under the dealership of Al Masaood, following the signing of an agreement between Tadweer and Al Masaood during the recent EcoWaste Exhibition and Conference.

Being the first heavy truck operating in the region, the Renault Trucks E-tech truck will also run a pilot programme to gauge the vehicle’s performance in the high temperatures of the capital’s summer heat, in addition to addressing logistical challenges such as charging station availability along key routes.

Ali Al Dhaheri, MD and CEO at Tadweer, said, “Tadweer has established its position as a pioneer in waste management and driving a sustainable future. The company incorporates state-of-the-art and modern technologies to ensure successful operation, while supporting Abu Dhabi’s Environment Vision 2030 and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 ambitions as well. We therefore look forward to our ongoing collaboration with Al Masaood and Renault Trucks and are excited to see what this E-Tech Waste management truck has to offer in terms of performance and efficiency.”

Olivier De Saint Meleuc, President of Renault Trucks International, said, “The imperative for today is to tackle global warming, and we are proud that our state-of-the-art trucks are able to address the global requirement for low or zero emission vehicles, and to also contribute to the UAE’s visionary Net Zero 2050 strategic ambition. We are thrilled that we can bring our own electric mobility vision to the country, thanks to our partnership with Al Masaood, who share our values and future outlook for a zero-carbon future.”

Mohamed El Zeftawi, General Manager of Al Masaood’s Commercial Vehicles and Equipment division, said, “At Al Masaood, we have made a tangible and firm commitment to support the nation in meeting its Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, and we do recognise that as a key industrial player in the nation’s capital and in the country as a whole, that we do bear a heavy responsibility in not only lowering our greenhouse emissions, but by providing innovative solutions to private and public partners to help mitigate their own emissions."

The Renault Trucks D-Wide E-tech has already demonstrated its effectiveness and performance in Europe, with urban centres like Paris and Barcelona adopting nearly 100 of the trucks each to fulfil their commitments to sustainability and their communities. By using these electric trucks, these two cities will remove more than 4,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from the environment each year, equivalent to removing 1,000 cars from the roads annually. With a range of up to 200 kilometres between charges, the trucks have already proven their worthiness from a zero-emissions and performance perspective. Tadweer is keen to start operating the electric truck on Abu Dhabi's roads to assess and monitor the vehicle's performance in summer temperatures.

The first 100 percent electric waste truck in the UAE supports Tadweer in achieving its mission through building an integrated waste management system and achieving a circular economy.

The Renault Trucks D Wide 26t E-Tech Electric is the ideal vehicle for urban waste collection with low operating costs while maintaining optimal range and payload. Equipped with a 23 cubic metre capacity Gorica-Farid electric garbage compactor, the Renault Trucks E-Tech D Wide P6x2 will be operating in Abu Dhabi to collect household waste, almost silently with zero tailpipe emissions.

The launch of the Renault E-Tech waste management truck is also a commitment to both the UAE’s and Abu Dhabi’s electrified mobility strategies, which both the country and its capital find themselves at the forefront globally. Only recently, the federal government committed to placing more than 800 EV charging stations across the country.