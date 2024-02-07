Autonomous water taxis for passenger transportation in Abu Dhabi City and unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) for cargo movement will soon be introduced as part of a groundbreaking collaboration to revolutionise land, air, and marine operations with AI and robotic solutions.

Abu Dhabi entities Technology Innovation Institute (TII), Aspire, and Maqta Gateway, part of AD Ports Group’s digital cluster, recently inked an agreement to develop innovative solutions, concepts and applications.

Jeremy Nicola, senior director at TII, gave a detailed insight into the plans to provide real-world solutions to several of Abu Dhabi Ports’ maritime infrastructural challenges.

“The project’s scope covers UGVs for the movement of general cargo of different dimensions in the warehouse areas and autonomous water taxis to transport people from Abu Dhabi mainland to the neighbouring islands. These will eventually become a part of the Department of Transport’s maritime infrastructure assets,” Nicola told Khaleej Times in an interview.

TII is an applied research pillar of Abu Dhabi’s Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) focused on developing new-age technology capabilities.

