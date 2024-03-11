TVS Motor Company (TVSM) – a leading global automaker that operates in the two and three-wheeler segments – has launched five new products in the two-wheeler segment in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

TVS Motor Company will offer a diverse selection of scooters, under bone motorcycles, and premium racing bikes, aligning with its dedication to responsible and sustainable mobility at various price points.

TVS Motor Company is harnessing its robust presence in the Saudi Arabia market through a collaboration with its importer, Gulf Advantage Automobiles. The company has introduced an array of offerings, that includes - TVS Star HLX 150, TVS Apache RR 310, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS NTORQ RE, and TVS Jupiter 110.

Two exclusive showrooms

These offerings will be showcased in two exclusive showrooms of TVS Motor in Riyadh and Jeddah, further solidifying the brand's foothold in the region.

Rahul Nayak, Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are delighted to unveil these latest additions to our two-wheeler segment in Saudi Arabia, which is one of our key markets.

Partnering with our importer - Gulf Advantage Automobiles enables us to cater to our customers in Saudi Arabia. Our products known for their unique and advanced engineering excellence will resonate with the aspirations of our customers and create an exceptional ownership experience. With the launch of these new products, we aim to offer our customers a hassle-free experience, unmatched after-sales service, and affordable genuine spares.”

Stimulating growth

A spokesperson of Gulf Advantage Automobiles, said: “We take great pride in our partnership with TVS Motor as we showcase the launch in our Riyadh showroom. This collaboration stands as a testament to our leadership in the mobility space. We believe this initiative will not only expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia but also stimulate growth in the two-wheeler segment. We are delighted to be TVS Motor Company's chosen collaborator for their entire two-wheeler segment in the Saudi market.”

TVS Motor products are currently available in more than 80 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Exports constitute nearly 30% of the company’s business, attesting to the company’s high quality, technologically superior offerings.

