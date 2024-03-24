Egyptian Group for Multi-Purpose Terminals Company (EGMPT) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Türkiye-based DOGUS Company to lay the foundation stone for the establishment of a Turkish logistics industrial zone in the economic zone in Jarjoub, as per a statement.

The MoU includes a period of six months to conduct all necessary studies for the project and obtain the necessary approvals.

The project aims to provide more than 20,000 job opportunities and pump more than $7 billion into direct investments.

The project’s contract is planned to be signed before the end of this year and construction works are expected to kick off by early 2026.

