Ebrahim Khalil Kanoo, the exclusive distributor of Toyota vehicles in Bahrain, has announced the launch of the 2023 FJ Cruiser in the kingdom, a special ‘Final Edition’ grade to mark the iconic vehicle’s last year of production.

With just 1,000 units available, the Final Edition comes with several unique features and gives off-road adventurers a unique opportunity to own a piece of motoring history. The FJ Cruiser is set to be discontinued in December 2022, after more than 15 years as one of the region’s most popular SUVs.

Inspired by almost half a century of tough off-road performance from the legendary FJ40 4×4 utility vehicle, the FJ Cruiser was developed as a capable SUV aimed specifically at drivers looking to push the limits. Launched in 2007, the model was hailed as an instant classic by customers and critics alike, particularly in the Middle East where it has gained an enthusiastic following among off roaders.

Single tone select beige colour

The 2023 Final Edition adopts a single tone select beige colour for the exterior, upholstery, and centre cluster trim, creating a distinctive sense of modernity. Further adding to the vehicle’s rugged appeal, a special black coating has been applied extensively throughout the exterior, including the blacked-out grill, bumpers, exterior mirrors, door handles, and spare tyre cover. 17-inch aluminium wheels and side steps are also included, while a Final Edition badge indicating the vehicle’s unique number underlines the limited edition’s exclusivity.

Powered by a DOHC, 4.0-litre V6 engine that incorporates dual independent Variable Valve Timing with intelligence, the 2023 FJ Cruiser can produce 268 horsepower and 380 Nm of maximum Torque.

It is also equipped with a wide range of driver assistant features such as Active Traction Control (A-TRAC), Crawl Control, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with an off switch, and electronically controlled locking rear differential. In addition to stellar all-terrain performance, drivers enjoy greater peace of mind thanks to Toyota’s world-class safety features.

Proven durability

The FJ Cruiser’s legendary status as one of the most unique Toyota SUVs and proven durability throughout the years will live on in the hearts of its owners and the Toyota family. Although production will cease, owners can be assured they will continue to enjoy world-class service from Toyota Service Centres across Bahrain.

