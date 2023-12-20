Tabuk: The Transport General Authority (TGA) has introduced the Kingdom's first public transport project, featuring clean energy-powered buses in Tabuk city.



The project entails introducing 25% eco-friendly electric buses.



The event was inaugurated by Governor of Tabuk Region Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz; attending was Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail

In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency, TGA General Manager Dr. Rayan AlHazmi said that the public bus transportation project in Tabuk aims to enhance infrastructure and improve the region residents' quality of life. The environment-friendly electric buses run on clean energy, in a first in the Kingdom. With four lanes, 30 buses and 106 designated bus stops, the project provides efficient public transportation services for Tabuk's residents and visitors; they operate 18 hours a day.



Breaking down the project, AlHazmi said that a lane covers 34.5 km and has 30 stops; it passes through key locations like the University of Tabuk, Saudi Post and Saudia Airlines. Another lane is 43.8 km long and includes 27 stops; it passes through the military city, airport and King Khalid Military City's Northern Area Armed Forces Hospital. A third lane extends over 21.7 km, has 27 stops, and passes through locations such as the Emirate of Tabuk region, Eid prayer hall, King Khalid Hospital and the central park. The fourth lane, stretching over 28.1 km and having 22 stops, services locations such as Park Mall, Al-Muruj District Park, and the University of Tabuk's Eastern Gate.



AlHazmi emphasized that through this project, the authority aims to improve safety and the quality of life, make transportation more convenient and reduce traffic congestion in Tabuk. It also focuses on creating job opportunities, lowering carbon emission and combating environmental pollution, in line with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services.