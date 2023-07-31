RIYADH — The Transport General Authority (TGA) has launched the second phase of the initiative to localize and empower the freight activities and logistics services in Saudi Arabia.



The launch is in cooperation with the Saudi Logistics Academy (SLA), and a number of relevant authorities in both the government and private sectors.



TGA stated that the applicants and those who are targeted in the initiative will be trained through 5 qualifying programs that will be provided by the SLA along with specialists from the training cadres with expertise and high competencies.



The initiative to localize the land freight brokers' offices comes with the aim of supporting the national competencies, and empowering them with the available opportunities in the different transportation services and activities.



TGA stated that this also comes specially since the freight brokers' offices has several opportunities and its important role to contribute in developing the provided services and improving their quality.



This is in addition to developing the skills of the Saudi professionals for the role and function of the freight forwarder, as well as providing a certificate that represents a valuable measure of the private sector's efficiency.



The initiative aims to assist the companies through understanding their needs from the human resources to do the role of the freight forwarder and developing their performance and capabilities in accordance with a training path that meet the needs of the labor market in this field.



The localization initiative will also include workers in the freight brokers' offices, where the training period will last for 5 days.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).