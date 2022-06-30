Saudi Electronic Info Exchange Company (Tabadul) and the Saudi Railway Company (SAR) have signed a MoU mainly aimed at bolstering the logistics sector and help cement the kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub and also drive the logistics sector’s digital transformation in line with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals.

As per the agreement, the two entities will form a joint work team to explore closer collaboration and investment opportunities in the field of container handling and logistics services, said a statement from Tabadul.

The duo will collaborate to provide innovative solutions and support reducing carbon emissions and environmental damage by decreasing the number of transport trucks on the roads while raising awareness of available transport solutions and logistical support services as well as ways to leverage the role of national companies to support the national product.

Other areas of collaboration include providing safe and reliable transport solutions, in addition to developing strategies for new work standards between the two parties, it stated.

The agreement was signed by Hesham Alnasser, Tabadul’s Chief of Sales and Marketing Officer, and Bassam Fathi, SAR’s Commercial Director for the Freight Business Unit, in the presence of Tabadul CEO Majed Al Otaibi, Saudi Railway Company CEO Dr Bashar Al Malik and other senior officials.

On the deal, Al Otaibi said: "We are delighted to cooperate with our strategic partner SAR, considered the main company specialized in railway transportation in the region. The deal will help strengthen national partnerships created to achieve the Kingdom's economic goals. Together, we will focus on leveraging SAR’s operational capabilities in the logistics sector by providing innovative solutions that will contribute to reducing time and effort."

"This will contribute to achieving the National Transport and Logistics Strategy which calls for establishing and operating effective and secure lines connecting and developing the various regions of the kingdom, effectively reducing the level of air pollution by cutting gas emissions from vehicles and improving the quality of services in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).