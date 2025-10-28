ST Engineering, a global technology, defence and engineering group based in Singapore, has announced that one of its key subsidiaries - Urban Solutions - has secured, as part of a consortium, a major contract from Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre to design, build and maintain the first multimodal intelligent transportation central platform (ITCP) in the UAE capital.

The first multimodal intelligent transportation management platform in Abu Dhabi, the ITCP will integrate various subsystems and data sources into a centralised platform, enabling it to implement effective multimodal transport strategies through automated response plans.

The ITCP will leverage AI capabilities to enable real-time road traffic monitoring and incident detection, automated traffic information dissemination, as well as traffic congestion prediction capabilities, enabling shortened incident response time and improved traffic flow.

Beginning with road transport management, the ITCP is designed to connect to other transport modes including rail networks and others over time.

The entire project will work and maintain Abu Dhabi's first multimodal Intelligent Transportation Central Platform (ITCP) over three and a half years until 2027.

As the consortium lead, ST Engineering Urban Solutions will design and build the ITCP in addition to being responsible for system integration and overall project management, while consortium partner Injazat Data Systems (Injazat) will provide the IT and security infrastructure and system interfaces.

Chew Men Leong, the President of Urban Solutions at ST Engineering, said: "The Intelligent Transportation Central Platform is poised to improve road travel in Abu Dhabi, enable citywide transport network visibility and management for the transport authorities as well as efficient and seamless commuter travel."

"Securing this project reflects the industry’s confidence in our advanced transportation network management capabilities. The ITCP will be the cornerstone of Abu Dhabi’s world-class sustainable transport system vision, and we look forward to partnering the Abu Dhabi ITC to support its success," stated Leong.

The Singaporean group pointed out that ITCP was central to Abu Dhabi’s Transportation Mobility Management Strategy 2030, which aims to improve the emirate’s public transport system, control traffic growth and reduce road congestion to cope with the demands of projected population growth.

Injazat is the UAE's homegrown technology champion in digital transformation, playing a critical role in supporting organisations across a wide range of sectors including healthcare, smart cities, energy, banking, and mobility in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

