Muscat: Oman Airports has launched the new e-gate system at Muscat International Airport to speed up the verification of travel documents for departing and arriving passengers.

This project comes within the plans of Oman Airports to accelerate travel operations and procedures as part of the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

Sheikh Aimen bin Ahmed bin Sultan al Hosni, CEO of Oman Airports, said that the innovative system aims to provide a fast and safe self-service for travelers to cross borders and record travel data, with the least possible intervention from security personnel, so that the process ensures smooth and speedy movement of passengers and reduces the time taken to complete the process.

Al Hosni said that the new electronic gates will speed up the process of verifying travel documents and comparing them with the biometric fingerprints of arriving and departing passengers, by taking the facial print of the traveler and matching it with the biometric fingerprint registered in the Royal Oman Police system, in an automated and self-service manner, taking into account all the possibilities that must be verified so that all security factors related to the traveler are verified in databases and other security systems.

The gates are located between the departure hall and the arrivals hall - six gates at the departure side for economy class passengers and 12 gates at the arrivals, distributed six on the north side and six on the south side.

"The capacity of the gate depends on operational factors, such as the speed of the passenger’s response to the displayed instructions, through the way the passenger stands inside the gate and faces the camera to record the face print, etc., noting that in general, the six gates in the departure hall can handle more than 1,000 passengers per hour, while in the arrivals hall, the current number of 12 gates can handle more than 24,000 passengers per day," Al Hosani said.

Muscat Airport has been prepared to accommodate more than 56 million passengers to accommodate future travel to and from the Sultanate of Oman, which will be accompanied by a series of procedures and facilities including “granting citizens of 103 countries” entry facilities to the Sultanate of Oman without a visa or upon arrival at the airport.

These measures will support investment and tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, which is hoped to have a significant positive impact on the growth of traffic through the airport.

