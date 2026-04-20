Shipping traffic ​through the Strait ⁠of Hormuz ‌remained at a virtual standstill ​on Monday with just three ​crossings in the ​past 12 hours, according to shipping ⁠data.

Oil products tanker Nero, which is under UK sanctions, ​left the ‌Gulf and ⁠was sailing ⁠through the Strait on ​Monday, according to ‌satellite analysis ⁠from data analytics specialists SynMax and tracking data from the Kpler platform.

Two separate ships - a chemical tanker and a ‌liquefied petroleum gas tanker - sailed into ⁠the Gulf through ​the critical waterway separately on Monday, ​the data ‌showed.

(Reporting by ⁠Jonathan Saul ​and Nerijus Adomaitis)