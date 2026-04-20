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Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained at a virtual standstill on Monday with just three crossings in the past 12 hours, according to shipping data.
Oil products tanker Nero, which is under UK sanctions, left the Gulf and was sailing through the Strait on Monday, according to satellite analysis from data analytics specialists SynMax and tracking data from the Kpler platform.
Two separate ships - a chemical tanker and a liquefied petroleum gas tanker - sailed into the Gulf through the critical waterway separately on Monday, the data showed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Nerijus Adomaitis)